Procedural Dermatology
4 (13)
51 years of experience
Dr. Charles Bartholome, MD is a Procedural Dermatology Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Procedural Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Marion General Hospital.

Dr. Bartholome works at Dermatology Clinic Of Muncie in Marion, IN with other offices in Muncie, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Endocrinology Center of Mgc
    330 N Wabash Ave Ste 430, Marion, IN 46952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 933-3317
    Dermatology Clinic of Muncie Inc.
    1808 W Royale Dr, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 288-8188

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Hives
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genetic Disease of the Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Roseola Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Dimpling Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Procedural Dermatology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487656443
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Ball Memorial Hospital
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Indiana University Bloomington
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Dr. Bartholome has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bartholome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholome. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholome.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartholome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartholome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

