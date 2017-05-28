See All Psychiatrists in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Charles Barrios, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (11)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Barrios, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Barrios works at Peace River Center in Lakeland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. William Upshaw, MD
Dr. William Upshaw, MD
8 (16)
Locations

    Wellness Clinic
    1831 GILMORE AVE, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 519-0930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 28, 2017
    Lakeland, FL — May 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023232162
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
    • Universidad Central del Este
    • Loyola University Of New Orleans, Louisiana
    Dr. Barrios has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrios works at Peace River Center in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Barrios’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

