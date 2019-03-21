See All Ophthalmologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Charles Barr, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. Charles Barr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Barr works at UofL Health - Eye Institute in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kentucky Lions Eye Center
    301 E Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-0550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    UofL Physicians - Eye Specialists
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy # 80, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 742-2848
  3. 3
    Kentucky Lions Eye Center
    1305 Wall St Ste 101, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Iridocyclitis
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acquired Coloboma
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Disease
Eyeglasses
Farsightedness
Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Migraine
Night Blindness
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Pars Planitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Trichiasis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 21, 2019
    At first Dr. bar had his resident look at me and I had to answer a lot of questions, but they were really good questions. When Dr. bar came in, he also did a quick exam. He spoke very loudly, which was not necessary for me, but if you have hearing issues, he would be the man to see. I thought he was very thorough even though he was quick. He had a decent bedside manner and I was very happy with my visit with him.
    — Mar 21, 2019
    About Dr. Charles Barr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770518409
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Med
    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
    Internship
    • U Ky Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Barr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barr has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

