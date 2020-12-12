Dr. Charles Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Barnes, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Barnes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs, Conway Regional Health System and UAMS Medical Center.
Dr. Barnes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-7812
-
2
Your Doctor's Office600 Autumn Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 320-7776
-
3
UAMS Health10815 Colonel Glenn Rd, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 406-9201
-
4
UAMS Department of Ortopaedic Surgery2 Shackleford West Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 614-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs
- Conway Regional Health System
- UAMS Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnes?
Dr. Barnes is efficient, gets to the point, does what he does, and this patient recovered successfully before expectations. Staff is accessible and efficient.
About Dr. Charles Barnes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841276169
Education & Certifications
- Harvard U
- U Ark Med Scis
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.