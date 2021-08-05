Overview

Dr. Charles Bane, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bane works at Dayton Physicians Network in Kettering, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.