Overview

Dr. Charles Balette, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Balette works at Northshore Family Medicine in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.