Overview

Dr. Charles Bakhos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St Joeseph and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Bakhos works at Einstein General Surgery at Klein in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Albany, NY and East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.