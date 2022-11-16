Dr. Charles Avera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Avera, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Avera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
North Texas Ophthalmology Assoc.1704 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 723-1274
Texoma Outpatient Surgery Cent1712 11th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 723-2499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Avera is totally professional and focuses upon keeping vision and eye health first and foremost. Would highly recommend and have done so on many occasions.
About Dr. Charles Avera, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144281544
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avera has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Avera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avera.
