Overview

Dr. Charles Asta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Asta works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ, Montvale, NJ, Northvale, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.