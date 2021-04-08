Dr. Charles Asta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Asta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Asta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Locations
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Advanced Neuromed1 Degraw Ave Ste B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 855-8300
Montvale Office305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (201) 391-0071
Bergen Medical Associates269 Livingston St, Northvale, NJ 07647 Directions (201) 767-8400
Bergen Medical Associates1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 445-1660Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Asta for a few years now and I cannot be more grateful to have him as my doctor. From the beginning, he worked with me to try to find the right combination of treatments. Dr. Asta still strives to present other new treatment options to improve my condition even further. He is very knowledgeable and most importantly listens to the patient. The nurse is great and the office staff have always been cordial and accomodating as well.
About Dr. Charles Asta, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1245314806
Education & Certifications
- New England Medical Center Hospitals
- Saint Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- St Joseph Hosp & Med Ctr
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
- Columbia
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Asta has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asta speaks Italian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Asta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.