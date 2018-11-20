Overview

Dr. Charles Arkin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Arkin works at Rheumatlgy/Ostpss Ctr Memphis in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.