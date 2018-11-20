See All Rheumatologists in Cordova, TN
Dr. Charles Arkin, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Arkin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

Dr. Arkin works at Rheumatlgy/Ostpss Ctr Memphis in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatlgy/Ostpss Ctr Memphis
    540 TRINITY CREEK CV, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 309-5000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Nov 20, 2018
    Dr Arkin took the time needed to hear all of my issues and did not rush me.
    — Nov 20, 2018
    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    • 59 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295726636
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Arkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arkin works at Rheumatlgy/Ostpss Ctr Memphis in Cordova, TN. View the full address on Dr. Arkin’s profile.

    Dr. Arkin has seen patients for Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Arkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

