Dr. Charles Argoff, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (73)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charles Argoff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Argoff works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Albany Medical Center
    43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-5226
    Radiology
    47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-5226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    May 18, 2020
    I was treated by Dr. Argoff when he was treating patients on Long Island, when he was treating me he got me to the point where I could once again do things that people take for granted, such as being able to be involved with my family. Being able to do things around the house, visiting friends, sleep, things like I said people take for granted. He told me up front that he wasn’t going to make me pain free, but getting my pain to a tolerable level. Since he left Long Island, my life is now controlled by pain. If you are in chronic or acute pain, I would highly recommend him. He is a very caring physician and is the type of doctor who is not looking at the clock, he will stay to explain things and answer all of your questions.
    Kevin P. — May 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Argoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073673125
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NIH
    Residency
    • Suny
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Argoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Argoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Argoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Argoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Argoff works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Argoff’s profile.

    Dr. Argoff has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Argoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Argoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Argoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Argoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Argoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

