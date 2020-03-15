Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aramburo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Aramburo works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Office17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 772-1200
-
2
Southwest Surgical Associates7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 810, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 772-1200
-
3
Southwest Surgical Associates7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 255-6300
-
4
Southwest Surgical Associates16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 360, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 772-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aramburo?
He was a great doctor!
About Dr. Charles Aramburo, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427143452
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Xavier University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aramburo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aramburo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aramburo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aramburo works at
Dr. Aramburo has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aramburo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aramburo speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Aramburo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aramburo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aramburo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aramburo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.