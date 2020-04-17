Dr. Charles Andrews Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Andrews Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Andrews Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Andrews Sr works at
Locations
-
1
Charles R. Andrews6027 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 212, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 761-5721
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrews Sr?
I would have to give Dr Andrews my highest recommendation. There are equals but none better than this gifted, caring surgeon.
About Dr. Charles Andrews Sr, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447369442
Education & Certifications
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews Sr works at
Dr. Andrews Sr has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.