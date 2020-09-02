Overview

Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Anderson Jr works at DESERT PAIN CARE CLINIC in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.