Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD

Pain Medicine
1.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Anderson Jr works at DESERT PAIN CARE CLINIC in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Pain Care Medicine Group
    36915 Cook St Ste 102, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 969-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (43)
    About Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386646347
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Anderson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson Jr works at DESERT PAIN CARE CLINIC in Palm Desert, CA. View the full address on Dr. Anderson Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson Jr has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

