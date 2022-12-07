Dr. Charles Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Anderson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bay Area Hospital, Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Locations
-
1
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center520 Country Club Pkwy, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-5001Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bay Area Hospital
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Anderson by another Gynecologist. He was unusually good at listening to my history and concerns. He offered me options of evaluation and treatment. When initial less invasive procedure did not resolve my bleeding (possibly related to my having Covid infection right before bleeding resumed) I chose to have a hysterectomy. His care continued to be of highest quality and continued to be caring and personable. I was fortunate in that histology did not find any cancer so my bleeding was resolved and no further treatment was needed. Both he and his staff provided excellent care throughout.
About Dr. Charles Anderson, MD
- Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
