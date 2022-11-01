Dr. Charles Ananian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ananian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ananian, MD
Dr. Charles Ananian, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Beverly Hospital, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Ananian works at
Gabriel J Halperin Dpm Inc3616 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90063 Directions (323) 264-6157
Beverly Hospital309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 726-1222
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital1680 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (424) 296-3890MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Adventist Health White Memorial1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 881-8588
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Beverly Hospital
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ananian is gentle, knowledgeable, has a great rapport with his patients and you couldn't ask for a more caring podiatrist even if you tried. He is the BEST !!!!!
- Podiatry
- English, Armenian
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
