Dr. Charles Allderdice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allderdice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Allderdice, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Allderdice, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Allderdice works at
Locations
-
1
East Carolina Heart Institute115 HEART DR, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-4400
-
2
Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee9320 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-7100
-
3
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-7100
-
4
Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee in Oneida220 S Cross St, Oneida, TN 37841 Directions (865) 373-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allderdice?
About Dr. Charles Allderdice, MD
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1104262096
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allderdice has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allderdice accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allderdice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allderdice works at
Dr. Allderdice has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allderdice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allderdice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allderdice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.