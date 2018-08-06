Overview

Dr. Charles Ahrens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hermantown, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Fairview Range Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Ahrens works at St. Luke's in Hermantown, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Drusen and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.