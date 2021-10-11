See All Dermatologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Charles Ahner, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
5 (103)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Ahner, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University - Internal Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Ahner works at Ahner Medical Center in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ahner Medical Center
    25 Ne Dixie Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 276-4947
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 11, 2021
    Dr. Ahner takes time and he educates during the visit. Very trustworthy!
    — Oct 11, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Ahner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104835628
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Forest Park Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ross University - Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Ahner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

