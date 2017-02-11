Dr. Charles Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Ahn, MD
Dr. Charles Ahn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Michigan Med School Of Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
DuPage Medical Group Ophthalmology808 Rickert Dr Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 322-8300
Duly Health and Care1327 Butterfield Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 322-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahn is an incredible doctor. He is very kind and took to time to answer and explain all of my questions. Everything went smoothly and he performed my surgery expertly--giving me stunning vision and very minimal discomfort.
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1942260278
- University Of Utah School Of Med
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital Of Ann Arbor
- University Of Michigan Med School Of Ann Arbor
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
