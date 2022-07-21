Dr. Charles Agbemabiese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agbemabiese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Agbemabiese, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Agbemabiese, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They graduated from University Of Science & Technology and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Agbemabiese works at
Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Thomasville1213 Lexington Ave Ste B, Thomasville, NC 27360 Directions (336) 571-7969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Charles since 2019. He is very kind and caring. He explains everything in terms that patients can understand. Dr. Charles never seems to be in a hurry to get out of the room and has time and gives you time to ask questions. He is very professional at all times but is also very friendly and understanding. Dr. Charles is very knowledgeable. I would certainly recommend Dr. Charles to friends and family members.
About Dr. Charles Agbemabiese, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- University Of Science &amp; Technology
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Upmc Williamsport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agbemabiese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agbemabiese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agbemabiese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agbemabiese works at
Dr. Agbemabiese has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agbemabiese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agbemabiese speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agbemabiese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agbemabiese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agbemabiese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agbemabiese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.