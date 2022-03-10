Dr. Charles Afful, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afful is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Afful, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Afful, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Afful is an amazing provider and truly gifted and what he does. Thank you for all of your help!
About Dr. Charles Afful, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1740661610
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afful has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afful accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afful has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Afful. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afful.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afful, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afful appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.