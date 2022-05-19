Dr. Charles Accurso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Accurso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Accurso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Accurso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
1
Digestive Healthcare Center PA511 Courtyard Dr # 500, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 498-6495
2
Office31 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 498-6487
3
Office319 E Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 498-6488
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Accurso. and other doctors in this group for the past 10 yrs. They are very professional and thorough. My procedure went very smoothly. The Anesthesiologist and nursing staff are excellent and very caring.
About Dr. Charles Accurso, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1710963533
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Accurso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Accurso using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Accurso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Accurso has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Accurso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Accurso speaks Italian.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Accurso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Accurso.
