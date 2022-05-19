Overview

Dr. Charles Accurso, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Accurso works at Digestive Healthcare Center, P.A. in Hillsborough, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ and Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

