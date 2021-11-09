Overview

Dr. Charlene Scheim, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Scheim works at 29 years Experienced Acupuncturist in New Hyde Park,NY in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.