Dr. Charlene Robertson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Daytona Beach and AdventHealth DeLand.



Dr. Robertson works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at New Smyrna Beach in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.