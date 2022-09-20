Dr. Charlene Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlene Robertson, MD
Overview
Dr. Charlene Robertson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Daytona Beach and AdventHealth DeLand.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at New Smyrna Beach2885 Wellness Ave, Orange City, FL 32763 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- AdventHealth DeLand
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Robertson is awesome I don't understand why she has some really nasty reviews . She is very straight forward and gets to the point which I can see where people can take it harsh but she really cares about your well being . Numbers don't lie and she knows when the bs card is being played. She has been life saver for me she is the only one that cared about my health overall . When doctors care patients start caring again about there health it goes hand n hand . She worth the hour drive I drive to get to her . Staff is always nice .
About Dr. Charlene Robertson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1972766954
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robertson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.