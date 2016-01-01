Dr. Charlene Recto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Recto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlene Recto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charlene Recto, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Recto works at
Locations
Watson Clinic Highlands2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charlene Recto, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Filipino
- 1053542878
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Recto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Recto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Recto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Recto has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Overweight and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Recto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Recto speaks Filipino.
Dr. Recto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Recto.
