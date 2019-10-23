See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Punta Gorda, FL
Dr. Charlene Okomski, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charlene Okomski, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Health Sciences Kansas City Mo and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Okomski works at Innovative Gastroenterology in Punta Gorda, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlene Okomski DO,PA
    6210 Scott St Unit 216, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 205-5500
  2. 2
    Port Charlotte Hma Physician Management LLC
    2484 Caring Way Unit D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 205-2666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginal Prolapse
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginal Prolapse

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Oct 23, 2019
    awesome I love her. Where is she now? I hear she left Bayfront. thanks
    cindi — Oct 23, 2019
    About Dr. Charlene Okomski, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588625644
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Acog
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Lancaster Community Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Health Sciences Kansas City Mo
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Dayton
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlene Okomski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okomski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okomski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okomski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Okomski has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okomski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Okomski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okomski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okomski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okomski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

