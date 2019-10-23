Dr. Charlene Okomski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okomski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlene Okomski, DO
Overview
Dr. Charlene Okomski, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Health Sciences Kansas City Mo and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Locations
Charlene Okomski DO,PA6210 Scott St Unit 216, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 205-5500
Port Charlotte Hma Physician Management LLC2484 Caring Way Unit D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 205-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
awesome I love her. Where is she now? I hear she left Bayfront. thanks
About Dr. Charlene Okomski, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Acog
- Lancaster Community Hospital
- University Health Sciences Kansas City Mo
- University Of Dayton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okomski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okomski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okomski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okomski has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okomski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Okomski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okomski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okomski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okomski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.