Overview

Dr. Charlene Murdakes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center, Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rochelle Community Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Murdakes works at Rockford Nephrology Associates in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.