Dr. Lepane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charlene Lepane, DO
Overview
Dr. Charlene Lepane, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Lepane works at
Locations
Orlando Vamc13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 631-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at Winter Haven410 Celebration Pl Ste 200, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (844) 634-3627
- 3 400 Celebration Pl Ste 360, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 303-4829
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal, never had a worry. Dr Lepane and her staff are the most professional team of care givers
About Dr. Charlene Lepane, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013119387
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Auburn University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lepane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepane works at
Dr. Lepane has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lepane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lepane speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.