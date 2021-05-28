Overview

Dr. Charlene Lam, MD is a Dermatologist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.



Dr. Lam works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.