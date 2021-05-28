Dr. Charlene Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlene Lam, MD is a Dermatologist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 936-6721Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Dr. Lam is very knowledgeable and up to date on current practices and brings her expertise and sincerity to all of her patients! She truly listens and has a calming manner that allows you to feel confident in her recommendations. I would give her the highest recommendations possible!
- Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Oh
- Penn State University/Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA
- Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, OH,
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
