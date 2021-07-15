Dr. Charlene Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charlene Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Charlene Hu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Zhejiang University, School Of Medicine, Zijingang Campus and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Locations
Tri-valley Physicians5575 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 130, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 463-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hu is very caring and patient to her senior patient. She listens her senior patient very well. She always try her best to help and make patient's health condition improved/better. It has been very good experience visiting Dr. Hu. Appreciations!!
About Dr. Charlene Hu, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1770560013
Education & Certifications
- Zhejiang University, School Of Medicine, Zijingang Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hu speaks Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
