Overview

Dr. Charlene Hu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Zhejiang University, School Of Medicine, Zijingang Campus and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Hu works at ValleyCare Physicians Associates in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.