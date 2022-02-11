Overview

Dr. Charlene Hickson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Hickson works at Pueblo Ear & Nose Throat Spclts in Pueblo, CO with other offices in Scott City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.