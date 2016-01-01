See All Allergists & Immunologists in South Ogden, UT
Dr. Charlene Clawson, MD

Allergy
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charlene Clawson, MD is an Allergy Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Clawson works at Pediatric Care of Ogden in South Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Enteritis and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Care Of Ogden
    Pediatric Care Of Ogden
    1740 Combe Rd Ste 5, South Ogden, UT 84403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Enteritis
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Enteritis
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Charlene Clawson, MD

    • Allergy
    • English
    • 1407949795
    • Univ Iowa Hosps &amp; Clinics, Pediatrics
    • 1983
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charlene Clawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clawson works at Pediatric Care of Ogden in South Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Clawson’s profile.

    Dr. Clawson has seen patients for Immunization Administration, Enteritis and Wellness Examination, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
