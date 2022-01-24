Overview

Dr. Charlene Chao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Chao works at OBH Vascular Surgery at Brookdale Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.