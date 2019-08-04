Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charlece Hughes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charlece Hughes, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Clinical Neurosciences1307 8th Ave Ste 408, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (214) 943-4599
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is patient and really tries to treat the whole patient.
About Dr. Charlece Hughes, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1326039215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
