Offers telehealth
Dr. Charla Newhouse, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Durant, OK.
My Dentist9072 W Highway 70, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 217-5850
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very kind group, they make you feel very comfortable.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Newhouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newhouse accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Newhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newhouse.
