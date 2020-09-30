See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Charity Uhunmwangho, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charity Uhunmwangho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Benin Benin City Nigeria and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.

Dr. Uhunmwangho works at Georgia Women's Health Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Women's Health Center
    1215 George C Wilson Dr Ste 3B, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 860-3681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Piedmont Augusta
  • Trinity Hospital Of Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Preeclampsia
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Preeclampsia
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Sickle Cell Disease
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Blood Disorders
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Condyloma Destruction
Diabetes
Diaphragms, Caps, and Shields
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Female Incontinence
Female Infertility
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
Genital Warts
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
High-Risk Hypertension
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Incontinence
Infectious Diseases
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Premature Labor
Prenatal Care and Counseling
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Trichomoniasis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 30, 2020
    He did amazing delivering my son I would highly recommend him to friends and family and his office is fast pace and clean also professional staff is amazing and my husband said he liked the way he did. my delivery for our son
    Anya Dickerson — Sep 30, 2020
    About Dr. Charity Uhunmwangho, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Edo
    NPI Number
    • 1326210493
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    • University Of Benin Benin City Nigeria
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Benin / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charity Uhunmwangho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uhunmwangho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uhunmwangho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uhunmwangho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uhunmwangho works at Georgia Women's Health Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Uhunmwangho’s profile.

    Dr. Uhunmwangho has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uhunmwangho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Uhunmwangho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uhunmwangho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uhunmwangho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uhunmwangho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

