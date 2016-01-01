Dr. Charity Pollak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charity Pollak, MD
Overview
Dr. Charity Pollak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jenks, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Pollak works at
Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic - Jenks701 E Main St, Jenks, OK 74037 Directions (918) 298-2264Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Midtown Pediatrics1145 S Utica Ave Ste 403, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 584-3548Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charity Pollak, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1093745879
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollak works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.