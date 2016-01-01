Overview

Dr. Charity Pollak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jenks, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Pollak works at Utica Park Clinic in Jenks, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.