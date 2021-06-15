Dr. Charity McConnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charity McConnell, MD
Overview
Dr. Charity McConnell, MD is a Dermatologist in Franklin, TN. They completed their residency with Wake Forest University Med Center
Locations
Franklin Dermatology Group Plc.740 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 200, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-1881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. McConnell. I have had all 3 types of skin cancer and many other spots removed that came back as “abnormal cells”. I believe that her thoroughness has saved me from having some spots turn cancerous and needing more aggressive treatment. She books out her appointments quite far in advance as a result of her skill and attention to detail.
About Dr. Charity McConnell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1467451740
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Med Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McConnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McConnell has seen patients for Folliculitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McConnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.
