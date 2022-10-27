Dr. Charity Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charity Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Charity Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Hunters Creek3000 HUNTERS CREEK BLVD, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 857-2502
-
2
Women's Center of Orlando LLC1188 Commerce Park Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 857-2502
-
3
Jeffrey H Feld, M.d. PA10000 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 857-2502
-
4
Womens Center of Orlando LLC1118 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 857-2502
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is truly a Blessing! She listens and also she gets the job done!
About Dr. Charity Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255650677
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences
