Overview

Dr. Charity Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at The Women's Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL and Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.