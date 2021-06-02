See All Registered Nurses in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Charity Hill, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charity Hill, MD is a Registered Nurse in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hill works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 701, Coral Gables, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 494-2369
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Trigger Point Injection
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Trigger Point Injection

Treatment frequency



Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Levator Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Hydrodissection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 52 ratings
Patient Ratings (52)
5 Star
(50)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Charity Hill, MD

  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1487813655
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Nyu Langone Medical Center/Rusk Institute
Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charity Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hill works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hill’s profile.

52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

