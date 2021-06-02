Dr. Charity Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charity Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charity Hill, MD is a Registered Nurse in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 701, Coral Gables, FL 33133 Directions (772) 494-2369Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Dr. Marjorie Mamsaang is extremely focused, thorough, attentive and dedicated to her patients. She was able to explain to me that the root cause of my problem may likely be associated with my pelvic floor muscles and some of the nerves that run through that area. Once we completed our first visit, she proposed a short- and long-term treatment plan to deal with my constant pain. After taking her prescribed medications for the first three days, my pain level dropped dramatically, especially at night time! I was able to sleep through the night without multiple bathroom trips. Now I feel rested, energetic and extremely hopeful to a pain free future. Although I know this is just the beginning of a promising journey to a new life ahead of myself, I still need to follow Dr. Mamsaang’s treatment and instructions to continue the process of improving my health. She is definitely one of a kind Doctor on her field of expertise!
About Dr. Charity Hill, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487813655
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Langone Medical Center/Rusk Institute
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.