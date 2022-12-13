Dr. Charisse Barta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charisse Barta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charisse Barta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Barta works at
Locations
Charisse H. Barta M.d. P.A.6124 W Parker Rd Ste 336, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 403-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barta is smart, listens, provides good feedback, and picks up on clues easily.
About Dr. Charisse Barta, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1093737207
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
