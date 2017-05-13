Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charissa Rose, MD
Overview
Dr. Charissa Rose, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Providence Psychiatry West Clinic9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 333, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-5102
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center9205 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-2028
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rose is caring, competent and a good listener. When appropriate, she lets you participate in decision-making.
About Dr. Charissa Rose, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1114952355
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
