Dr. Charis Venditti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venditti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charis Venditti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charis Venditti, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA.
Dr. Venditti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Oncology Care,PC406 Chatham Square Office Park, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Directions (540) 300-6182
-
2
Virginia Oncology Care, PC413 CHATHAM SQUARE OFFICE PARK, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Directions (540) 300-6182Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venditti?
The best doctor you’ll ever have. Sadly, she move out of state. I’ll miss her.
About Dr. Charis Venditti, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1114238458
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venditti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venditti accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venditti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venditti works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Venditti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venditti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venditti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venditti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.