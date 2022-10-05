Overview

Dr. Charis Taylor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at MUSC Health Primary Care and Internal Medicine Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.