Overview

Dr. Charis Noteboom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. 

Dr. Noteboom works at Pearl OB/Gyn in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pearl OB/Gyn
    3252 E Douglas Ave Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 350-8849
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 08, 2022
After careful consideration when choosing the right OB/Gyn, I had come across Dr. Noteboom. I called to make an appointment & was pleasantly surprised with the wonderful communication I had received, as well as getting me in quickly after expressing the importance of my concern. Fast forward- I went to my appt. & was incredibly impressed with how informative & sincere Dr. Noteboom was. She listened to all of my concerns & helped me understand what my next steps were. After seeing multiple gynecologists in the past, I can finally say I have found a good one and will definitely be recommending all of my friends and family. If you are looking for a trustworthy doctor who listens to you and doesn’t treat you like every other patient, go see her. She is remarkable.
Photo: Dr. Charis Noteboom, MD
About Dr. Charis Noteboom, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831628635
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charis Noteboom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noteboom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Noteboom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Noteboom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Noteboom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noteboom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noteboom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noteboom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

