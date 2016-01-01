See All Hematologists in Cleveland, OH
Hematology & Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charis Eng, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Eng works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Charis Eng, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1912985383
    Education & Certifications

    • Dana Farber Cancer Inst/Har
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

