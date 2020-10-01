Overview

Dr. Charina Tecson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT FRANCIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Tecson works at Charina F Tecson MD PC in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.