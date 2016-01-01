Overview

Dr. Charin Hanlon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hanlon works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.