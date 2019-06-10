Dr. Charbel Maksoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maksoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charbel Maksoud, MD
Overview
Dr. Charbel Maksoud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.
Dr. Maksoud works at
Locations
Freeman Heart & Vasular Institute-mcintosh3333 McIntosh Cir Ste 4, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-8636
Freeman Surgical Center811 W 34th St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-8636
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the emergency room, to tests, diagnosis and then to surgery, Dr. Maksoud and his surgery and office staff were great, friendly, professional and yet personable. Dr. Maksoud is a straight to the point, no nonsense physician. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Charbel Maksoud, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1285845339
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maksoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maksoud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maksoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maksoud has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maksoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Maksoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maksoud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maksoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maksoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.